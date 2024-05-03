Man charged with drug offences after police find cocaine and cash in Stafford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers discovered the drugs following a street search near Doxey Road on Thursday.

More drugs and cash were found upon searching an address in the area.

Jamie Hunt, of Merrivale Road, Stafford, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The 22-year-old was due to appear before North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.