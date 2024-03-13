Black Country and Staffordshire branch of RSPCA unveils cattery expansion plans due to 'massive' rise in demand

RSPCA Stafford, Wolverhampton & District has a small cattery that takes in cats and a number of fosterers but is having to turn cats away that desperately need help due to an 'ever-growing waiting list'.

The charity has said its current cattery, which can only take in eight cats at one time, is old and often floods in the wetter months.

It now wants to build a larger cattery that can cater for 36 cats and is appealing for donations to make the dream a reality.

A post on its online Crowdfunder fundraising page states: "We'd love to help many more animals in our local area and our current cattery is on its last legs – we need your help to build a new cattery so we can help many more cats in our area.

"We cover a large area, with a small cattery that takes in cats, and a number of fosterers who look after our mums with kittens and cats needing extra care or a bit more support than we can give in the cattery environment currently.

"The cats that we take in can be from RSPCA Inspectors, strays, or from families who can no longer looker after them.

"Sadly we have seen a massive increase in the number of cats needing to come into our care, many in desperate situations who need our help there and then.

"Sadly, with our current cattery we are unable to help these cats as much as we would like, and with our ever-growing waiting list, we are having to turn cats away that desperately need our help.

"This is incredibly difficult and upsetting for all involved.

"We are looking at how we can help even more animals and the local community.

"Our current cattery is small and old, and often floods in the wetter months, with water pouring down the walls and the front of the pens.

"The floors are very old and are incredibly hard to keep clean as we are now down to the bare concrete in most of the pens.

"Our current cattery also only enables us to take in eight cats at any time. What we would really like to do is to have a larger cattery built that can take approximately 36 cats at one time.

"We would be able to help so many animals in our area and this would massively benefit the community and the cats needing much needed care."

People can donate by visiting crowdfunder.co.uk/p/rspca-stafford-226711

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “For almost two centuries, the RSPCA has been changing minds, laws, industries and lives to create a better world for animals and people alike. We have come a long way in 200 years but there is still so much more to do.

“Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war and a cost of living crisis. In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.

“We are incredibly proud of our network of branches across England and Wales and their dedication to animal welfare in their communities.

"We hope this campaign and their individual fundraisers will ensure they are able to continue to help more animals across their regions.”

The RSPCA has come a long way since 1824 - when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.

Since then the charity has been changing industries, laws, minds and animals’ lives for 200 years, and in the last 10 years alone has found homes for over 405,000 pets in need thanks to a network of 140 branches and animal centres across England and Wales.

Veterinary treatment has also gone to 1.7 million animals, and by working together with food banks and its branches the RSPCA has delivered 1.5 million pet meals to help struggling owners.

To find out more visit rspca.org.uk/200