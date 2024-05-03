Stafford mobile home park permission extended for another five years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Saltings Caravan Park in Baswich has had a series of temporary mobile home site consents approved since 1977 – and the latest one expired in July last year.

On Wednesday, Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee approved the continued use of the land for mobile homes.

The site, which is leased out by the borough council, has more than 40 mobile homes and is part of a larger caravan and mobile home site.

The Saltings In Baswich. Photo: Google

A report to the planning committee said temporary consents have been considered necessary because the Baswich Lane site is part of land reserved for a possible improved eastern access route for Stafford.

This route, across the western end of the site, has been included in the local plan for Stafford borough.

The report added: “This extends along Baswich Lane from the railway bridge and across the River Sow valley to link up with the new Beaconside extension from Weston Road at its junction with Tixall Lane. The existing traffic route via St Thomas` Lane needs to be improved within the plan period (to 2031).

“The highway authority`s recommendation of a five year temporary permission to secure the planned new route has been accepted by the applicant and a condition would secure this.”

Councillor Marnie Phillips, who represents Baswich, said: “This has been done for a five-year period and it has been done like that for some time. It would be nice next time this comes before us if perhaps it could be a 10-year extension.

“Anybody who lives there is living five years at a time and it’s not a secure way to live. It would be nice to give some assurance of security to the residents.”