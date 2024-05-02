Appeal for dashcam footage after motorcyclist injured in crash with lorry on A5

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The two vehicles collided on the A5 near Muckley Corner at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

A black Suzuki motorbike and a HGV were involved.

The rider of the motorbike, a man, was taken to hospital with injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the lorry stayed at the scene and is said to be helping police with their enquiries.

Staffordshire Police has now appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.

People who think they can help should contact the force via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 255 of May 1.