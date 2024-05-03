Sporting legends come to Lichfield auction house for celebrity edition of Bargain Hunt

Mark Foster, Sally Gunnell, Dame Sarah Storey and Richard Whitehead visited Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Lichfield to record a celebrity edition of the popular BBC show. Five other episodes were also filmed.

Blue team Dame Sarah Storey and Richard Whitehead with Kate Bliss

The episode was hosted by Natasha Raskin Sharp who was joined by well-known Bargain Hunt experts Danny Sebastian and Kate Bliss, helping out the Red and Blue teams.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton wielded the gavel on the day.

Red team Sally Gunnell and Mark Foster with expert Danny Sebastian

“It was a brilliant day hosting our Bargain Hunt friends for six episodes and super exciting for us all to welcome Mark, Sally, Dame Sarah and Richard to The Lichfield Auction Centre.

“It was also great to catch up with Natasha, Danny and Kate and we were delighted to welcome lots of people to our Fradley Park saleroom to watch the auction action.”

The Bargain Hunt team came to The Lichfield Auction Centre twice last year to film the popular Coronation episode which aired in May 2023 and to record two 2023 Christmas shows which were a festive hit.

The show’s 2022 Christmas episodes were also filmed at Fradley.