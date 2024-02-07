Stafford MP inundated with women sharing stories of birth trauma after setting up inquiry

Mrs Clarke experienced a traumatic birth last year and helped set up the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on birth trauma.

After calling for women to come forward with their stories, the MP has been grateful to those women who wanted to share their experiences.

She said on Tuesday: "Thank you to everyone who has already submitted written evidence to our Parliamentary inquiry on birth trauma.

"Due to the high volume of submissions and also requests for extra time to submit even more stories, I am extending our call for evidence by an additional fortnight."

Research shows that about 4 to 5 per cent of women develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after giving birth – equivalent to approximately 25,000 to 30,000 women every year in the UK. Studies have also found that a much larger number of women – as many as one in three – find some aspects of their birth experience traumatic.

The cross-party inquiry is led by Theo Clarke MP and Rosie Duffield MP and aims to find out more about the experiences of women who have been affected by traumatic birth. The inquiry is currently gathering written and oral evidence to inform the policy report which will include practical policy recommendations for the UK Government and will be published in Spring 2024.

The MP added: "I am passionate about this so when my daughter grows up she will live in a country where she and other women who have given birth and not had the experience they hoped for will have the right support available."

The inquiry is inviting written submissions both from parents and from professionals who work in maternity.

The inquiry will report in April 2024.