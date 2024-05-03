Kit revamp at Wolverhampton gym completed

The group has invested in the latest, state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

Its cardio, fixed pin and free weights equipment has all been replaced.

The gym now has an improved stretch area and an improved layout

A spokesperson for PureGym, said: “We are delighted to bring PureGym Wolverhampton Bentley Bridge members brand new kit to their gym. This is an exciting moment for the club and the kit drop will ensure members have access to first class gym equipment to help them enhance their physical and mental wellbeing. We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones, enjoy our new kit."