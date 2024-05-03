Medical items dating back to 1840s Wolverhampton now on display in city library

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Visitors can take a step back in time to explore Wolverhampton's healthcare history, with some of the earliest items in the collection dating back to 1840.

The current display features a collection of pharmaceutical items, a doctor's desk set-up, midwifery memorabilia and an area dedicated to the Eye Infirmary, amongst other historical items and artefacts.

The historical medical exhibition on display

Housed within Wolverhampton Central Library, the centre is part of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity Arts and Heritage Group's Care, Create, Conserve project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Creative contributors and donors attended a launch event where their artwork and historical artefacts took centre stage in display cabinets.

Those in attendance included local artists, arts and heritage volunteers, and former Wolverhampton's Royal Hospital staff who reflected on their experiences and memories.

History enthusiast, Roy Stallard, who began working at The Royal as a nurse in 1954, has donated items which he gathered throughout his career.

The 89-year-old said: "I am absolutely thrilled to see the collection in its full glory, on display for everyone to see and learn from.

"I began collecting as soon as I joined The Royal and felt a strong connection to the organisation and wanted to learn and inspire others.

Roy Stallard, a former nurse at the Royal, has donated a lot of items - many with a story - to the exhibition

"One of my favourite items in the collection is the ether mask. It is prominent because Wolverhampton was the first place to use ether as an anaesthetic in 1847. Wolverhampton has such a unique healthcare history, and I am looking forward to seeing the collection grow."

The project's first co-creation piece, generated through an artistic collaboration between Real Arts Workshops and local schools and community groups, was also unveiled, made of 2D artwork and a 3D sculpture of the Royal Hospital.

Volunteers are on site to talk to visitors about the rich history of the city's healthcare and 'ensure it is shared with future generations'.

The exhibition is on the ground floor to the rear of Wolverhampton Central Library and can be viewed during library opening times.

For more information, or if you want to get involved in the project, email rwh-tr.artsandheritage@nhs.net.