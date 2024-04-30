A total of 33 households of Moss Hill, Rising Brook, and some of Meadowcroft Park, all in Stafford, were handed 'do not drink' slips through their letterboxes by Severn Trent Water after investigators found the unusually high levels.

Care packages of six bottles, equalling 12 litres, have been sent to the homes, but some of those affected have said it 'isn't nearly enough'.

Jill Tolley, 59, of Willowmoor, Stafford, said: "The lead levels were really only discovered because someone on a nearby road was ill. After going to the doctors, she was told that she had lead poisoning.

"Severn Trent posted leaflets through people's doors telling them not to use their household water for anything other than toilet use. After testing our water they rang us and told us that we can't use it. We can't use our tap water at all."

Following a call with residents, Severn Trent agreed that they would deliver a three-day supply of six bottles of water to affected houses, however Jill says that more needs to be done.