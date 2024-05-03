Watch daredevil Bridgnorth pensioner's 80th birthday wing walk in front of 'petrified' daughter

Janet Kenny, from Chelmarsh, near Bridgnorth, took on the high octane stunt as her "petrified" daughter Jacey watched on from an airfield alongside her family.

"What an amazing experience!" Janet said. "I'm going to do it again.

"Honestly, I would recommend it to anybody."

Janet and husband Terry, who have two daughters and five grandsons, have a personal connection to the pain that cancer can cause. Terry's dad Ted, who was the stadium announcer at Wolves's Molineux Stadium, died aged 38 of non-Hodgkins lymphoma.