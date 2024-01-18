Tributes paid to ‘devoted’ husband and father who died in Staffordshire crash

Sajid Ali, 50, was driving a blue Toyota Avensis on Cannock Road, Pillaton, near Penkridge, at around 7.45pm on Sunday when he collided with a black Vauxhall Corsa.

He died after suffering serious injuries at the scene.

In a tribute, Sajid’s family described him as a ‘devoted husband and father’.

They said: “His love, care, and humility touched the lives of many, earning him deep respect within the community.

"Sajid's legacy lives on through the warmth he shared as a loving husband and the guidance he provided as a dedicated father to two precious children.”

His family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

The passenger of the Toyota, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital following the collision.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the Corsa, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in a critical condition.

Collision investigators are continuing to ask any witnesses to come forward or those with any CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

People are asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 568 of January 14, or message officers using live chat on the Staffordshire Police website.

Collision investigators can also be contacted directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.