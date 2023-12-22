A5 in Staffordshire closed for several hours after serious crash involving two cars
The A5 in Staffordshire remains closed after a serious crash involving two cars.
By Emma Walker
Published
Police and emergency are at the scene with the route closed between the M6 Toll and the B4154 near Norton Canes.
It happened just before midnight and the closure is still in place as of 6am on Friday.
Investigation work continues. More to follow.
Diversion details here: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/