Charity auction and quiz in aid of young boy with rare form of cancer raises thousands

Roy Draisey, Dean Edwards, Andy Evans and Scott Hales from The Olde Vic Ale House in Bilbrook

About 100 people gathered for the event which was held at The Olde Vic Ale House in Bilbrook earlier this month.

It was held in aid of Jesse Small, a three-year-old boy from Great Wyrley, who has a rare form of cancer.

Wolves football memorabilia was also up for grabs in the auction.

The event, which raised £3,600, was organised by friends Scott Hales, from Olde Vic Ale House, Stephen Cooper, from C&S Home & Garden Maintenance, and Mark Hands, managing director of Birmingham-based insurance firm Construction Shield.

Andy Evans is one of the owners of The Olde Vic and also runs Codsall Beer Festival, which also generously donated £1,500 to the cause.

Andy said: "Around 100 people entered the quiz which was good.

"Jesse's dad also came to the quiz and was taken back by how many people turned up and the money donated for Jesse.