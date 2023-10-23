Warning over discarding pumpkins in country parks after Halloween due to danger to wildlife

Pumpkins collected around Cannock Chase by countryside rangers after Halloween last year

In previous years, rangers at Staffordshire County Council’s countryside parks have noticed an increasing trend of well-meaning people leaving the carved pumpkins in country parks to degrade naturally and feed the animals.

But the dumped pumpkins cause more harm than good – particularly if they still have the tea lights inside.

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for communities and culture, Councillor Victoria Wilson, said: “Pumpkins are not a natural food source of woodland and heathland wildlife and can cause some wildlife to become poorly.

“Another concern is the decorations used on carved pumpkins - along with tealights that are left in them - can also pose as a danger to wildlife, should they be eaten.

"Usually, the pumpkins are not eaten and then left to rot on the path edges, which makes the area slippery and hard to pass by.”

Instead of giving wildlife a sickly spook, residents are being encouraged to cook their unwanted pumpkins into tasty autumnal treats such as pumpkin pie or soup.

Alternatively, they can be composted or disposed of in the appropriate green or brown bin.

Councillor Wilson added: “With Halloween fast approaching, I have no doubt that a lot of people will be buying pumpkins to celebrate.

“Unfortunately, a lot of these pumpkins have ended up in our country parks because people believe they are being helpful by recycling and feeding animals. Sadly, this is not the case.

“Please help us keep our country parks safe for both its inhabitants and visitors by disposing of your leftover pumpkins responsibly.