Pub asks for permission to keep teepee for events

A photo of the tipi at The Seven Stars in Brocton, which was submitted as part of the application to South Staffordshire Council

Retrospective planning permission is being sought for a teepee at the Seven Stars on Cannock Road, Bednall.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application to South Staffordshire Council said: “The applicant erected the teepee in the summer of 2021 to meet a very specific demand but was under the impression at the time that it did not require planning permission as it is a temporary structure.

"The proposals involve the retention of the previously erected canvas and timber teepee together with attendant service compound and space heater.

“The property is an established destination restaurant and pub but, in an effort to increase the viability of the business, the applicant was looking to add a facility whereby larger functions could be held as the internal arrangement does not lend itself to such events.

"The site is a small area of the extensive garden space, close to the existing large storage shed.

“The tipi, on plan, makes very little impact on the site given the amount of space available and although its summit is relatively high (around 7.3m), the bulk of the structure is concealed well behind existing fences and hedges.

"There are no immediate neighbours in any direction with the property largely surrounded by agricultural land and to the immediate west boundary by a local telephone exchange.”

Below are other planning applications published or validated by Staffordshire councils in recent days:

Stafford Borough Council

23/38173/TCA: Stone Conservation Area: Sycamore – Fell. Lime – Deadwood removal at St Dominics Priory School, 37 Station Road, Stone, ST15 8ER

23/38155/T5N: Stone Conservation Area: Sycamore – Cut down due to presence of fungus. Lime – Deadwood removal at 37 Station Road, Stone, ST15 8ER

23/38151/TWT: TPO (Tree Preservation Order) 7 1972: Oak & Beech (T222 and T223) – Crown lift to provide up to 3m clearance over property and over road to provide statutory minimum clearance of about 5.5m at 150 Cannock Road, Stafford, ST17 0QJ

23/38160/TCA: Hilderstone Conservation Area: Deodar Cedar (T1) – Reduce by 2m and remove snapped limb at Hilderstone Hall, Hall Lane, Hilderstone, ST15 8SQ

23/38153/FUL: Remove storage building and install three biomass boilers, flues and lean-to shelter at Units 6, 7 and 8 St Albans Court, St Albans Road, Stafford, ST16 3DJ

23/38147/FUL: New dwelling on land rear of 75 Longton Road, Barlaston

23/38065/FUL: Removal of existing dwelling and replacing with a two bed two storey detached dwelling at The Hay Loft, Oulton Rocks, Kibblestone Road, Oulton, ST15 8UJ

23/38092/TCA: Gnosall and Woodseaves Conservation Area: Silver Birch x 3 – Reduce by 20% at 1 Quarry Lane, Gnosall, ST20 0BZ

23/38045/HOU: A single storey rear extension to create a kitchen / living area at 16 Braunton Avenue, Weeping Cross, Stafford, ST17 0EP

23/38035/HOU: Retrospective application for new boundary treatments forward of the front elevation and fronting the highway at Briarwood, Pershall Lane, Eccleshall, ST21 6NE

23/38118/FUL: Proposed new footpath link at Rowley Hall Hospital, Rowley Avenue, Stafford, ST17 9AQ

23/38036/LBC: Proposed internal alterations to loft at Standon Old Hall, Maer Lane, Standon, ST21 6RB

23/37983/HOU: Rear orangery extension at 14 Chandlers Way, Stone, ST15 8LY

23/37950/FUL: Demolition of existing dwelling, adjoining outbuildings and garage and construction of a replacement dwelling with associated garage, parking and amenity space at New Inn Bank Farm, New Inn Bank, Bishops Offley, ST21 6HD

23/37851/FUL: Develop the large site off Mere Rise, replacing the existing dwelling with a new build cottage and attached garage ar Knowle Villa, Cash Lane, Offley Marsh, ST21 6EX

Cannock Chase District Council

CH/21/0430/B: Application to discharge condition 5 (Tree Protection) pursuant to CH/21/0430 (demolition of existing kitchen and construction of new kitchen and first floor extension) at 1 Bramble Way, Etchinghill, Rugeley, WS15 2SP

CH/23/0343: Variation of conditions 21 (approved landscaping) and 26 (method statement) of application CH/20/0381 for changes to tree positions at paddock land to the north of Rawnsley Road, Cannock

CH/23/0341: Erection of one two-bed house at 26 Heath Gap Road, Blackfords, Cannock, WS11 6DY

CH/23/0340: Erection of a single storey rear and two storey side extension including replacement garage to the side at 1 Daffodil Walk, Etchinghill, Rugeley, WS15 2PF

CH/23/0339: Proposed two storey side extension to existing dwelling with replacement timber fence to car park boundary at 244A Cannock Road, Heath Hayes, Cannock, WS12 3HA

CH/23/0337: Single storey side extension, two storey rear extension, outbuilding to rear and small outdoor kitchen pergola and new window at 197 Chaseley Road, Rugeley, WS15 2LN

South Staffordshire District Council

23/00082/COND: Discharge of Condition 3 (external materials) at The Birches, Hazel Lane, Great Wyrley, WS6 6AA

19/00988/AMEND7: Revised site layout to add two number car parking spaces on opposite side of road to Plot 151, minor adjustment to LEAP and boundary wall to rear of Plots 178 / 179 revised on land west of Wrottesley Park Road, Perton

23/00816/FULHH: Proposed erection of new detached garage and new entrance to driveway at Little Rivaton, Lawnswood Drive, Lawnswood, DY7 5QW

23/00813/FUL: Use of outbuilding as residential annex at White House, Wheaton Aston Road, Longnor, ST19 5QN

22/00920/COND2: Discharge of Condition 6 (landscape and ecological management plan) at 203 Walsall Road, Great Wyrley, WS6 6NH

23/00812/LUP: Use of land for siting a mobile home for use ancillary to the main dwelling at Cherry Tree Cottage, Whittington Hall Lane, Kinver, DY7 6PW

22/00586/AMEND: Removal of chimney additional obscure side windows to serve en-suites and alterations to rear roof lights at 3 Springhill Park, Lower Penn, WV4 4TS

3/00799/LUP: New outbuilding for a domestic store to accommodate plant, machinery, fertiliser, general garden tools etc at Perton Orchard, Pattingham Road, Perton, WV6 7HD

23/00790/FUL: Erection of a replacement rural building at The Stables, The Holloway, Swindon, DY3 4NT

23/00782/FUL: Demolition of two existing bungalows and provision of single replacement dwelling at 83 Springhill Lane, Lower Penn, WV4 4TW

23/00753/FUL: Retention of tipi for social functions and compound for oil tank and space heater at The Seven Stars, Cannock Road, Bednall, ST17 0SU

23/00691/FULHH: Conversion and extension of existing garage to create a new bedroom. Proposed front porch extension at 26 Wolverhampton Road, Codsall, WV8 1PJ

20/01143/FUL: Removal of previously proposed development to rear of site (rear paddock area). Retention of existing front car parking provision with proposed cycle parking and landscaping enhancements. Permanent refreshment booth to front of site with area for food consumption and takeaway area for sale of food and drink for consumption (mostly) on the premises with 11 car parking bays dedicated to online car sales along with an ancillary proposed office and toilet block at The Bell Inn, Watling Street, Stretton, ST19 9LN

Lichfield District Council