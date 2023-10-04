Pub asks for permission to keep teepee for events

Retrospective planning permission is being sought for a teepee at the Seven Stars on Cannock Road, Bednall.
A design and access statement submitted as part of the application to South Staffordshire Council said: “The applicant erected the teepee in the summer of 2021 to meet a very specific demand but was under the impression at the time that it did not require planning permission as it is a temporary structure.
"The proposals involve the retention of the previously erected canvas and timber teepee together with attendant service compound and space heater.
“The property is an established destination restaurant and pub but, in an effort to increase the viability of the business, the applicant was looking to add a facility whereby larger functions could be held as the internal arrangement does not lend itself to such events.
"The site is a small area of the extensive garden space, close to the existing large storage shed.
“The tipi, on plan, makes very little impact on the site given the amount of space available and although its summit is relatively high (around 7.3m), the bulk of the structure is concealed well behind existing fences and hedges.
"There are no immediate neighbours in any direction with the property largely surrounded by agricultural land and to the immediate west boundary by a local telephone exchange.”
Below are other planning applications published or validated by Staffordshire councils in recent days:
Stafford Borough Council
23/38173/TCA: Stone Conservation Area: Sycamore – Fell. Lime – Deadwood removal at St Dominics Priory School, 37 Station Road, Stone, ST15 8ER
23/38155/T5N: Stone Conservation Area: Sycamore – Cut down due to presence of fungus. Lime – Deadwood removal at 37 Station Road, Stone, ST15 8ER
23/38151/TWT: TPO (Tree Preservation Order) 7 1972: Oak & Beech (T222 and T223) – Crown lift to provide up to 3m clearance over property and over road to provide statutory minimum clearance of about 5.5m at 150 Cannock Road, Stafford, ST17 0QJ
23/38160/TCA: Hilderstone Conservation Area: Deodar Cedar (T1) – Reduce by 2m and remove snapped limb at Hilderstone Hall, Hall Lane, Hilderstone, ST15 8SQ
23/38153/FUL: Remove storage building and install three biomass boilers, flues and lean-to shelter at Units 6, 7 and 8 St Albans Court, St Albans Road, Stafford, ST16 3DJ
23/38147/FUL: New dwelling on land rear of 75 Longton Road, Barlaston
23/38065/FUL: Removal of existing dwelling and replacing with a two bed two storey detached dwelling at The Hay Loft, Oulton Rocks, Kibblestone Road, Oulton, ST15 8UJ
23/38092/TCA: Gnosall and Woodseaves Conservation Area: Silver Birch x 3 – Reduce by 20% at 1 Quarry Lane, Gnosall, ST20 0BZ
23/38045/HOU: A single storey rear extension to create a kitchen / living area at 16 Braunton Avenue, Weeping Cross, Stafford, ST17 0EP
23/38035/HOU: Retrospective application for new boundary treatments forward of the front elevation and fronting the highway at Briarwood, Pershall Lane, Eccleshall, ST21 6NE
23/38118/FUL: Proposed new footpath link at Rowley Hall Hospital, Rowley Avenue, Stafford, ST17 9AQ
23/38036/LBC: Proposed internal alterations to loft at Standon Old Hall, Maer Lane, Standon, ST21 6RB
23/37983/HOU: Rear orangery extension at 14 Chandlers Way, Stone, ST15 8LY
23/37950/FUL: Demolition of existing dwelling, adjoining outbuildings and garage and construction of a replacement dwelling with associated garage, parking and amenity space at New Inn Bank Farm, New Inn Bank, Bishops Offley, ST21 6HD
23/37851/FUL: Develop the large site off Mere Rise, replacing the existing dwelling with a new build cottage and attached garage ar Knowle Villa, Cash Lane, Offley Marsh, ST21 6EX
Cannock Chase District Council
CH/21/0430/B: Application to discharge condition 5 (Tree Protection) pursuant to CH/21/0430 (demolition of existing kitchen and construction of new kitchen and first floor extension) at 1 Bramble Way, Etchinghill, Rugeley, WS15 2SP
CH/23/0343: Variation of conditions 21 (approved landscaping) and 26 (method statement) of application CH/20/0381 for changes to tree positions at paddock land to the north of Rawnsley Road, Cannock
CH/23/0341: Erection of one two-bed house at 26 Heath Gap Road, Blackfords, Cannock, WS11 6DY
CH/23/0340: Erection of a single storey rear and two storey side extension including replacement garage to the side at 1 Daffodil Walk, Etchinghill, Rugeley, WS15 2PF
CH/23/0339: Proposed two storey side extension to existing dwelling with replacement timber fence to car park boundary at 244A Cannock Road, Heath Hayes, Cannock, WS12 3HA
CH/23/0337: Single storey side extension, two storey rear extension, outbuilding to rear and small outdoor kitchen pergola and new window at 197 Chaseley Road, Rugeley, WS15 2LN
South Staffordshire District Council
23/00082/COND: Discharge of Condition 3 (external materials) at The Birches, Hazel Lane, Great Wyrley, WS6 6AA
19/00988/AMEND7: Revised site layout to add two number car parking spaces on opposite side of road to Plot 151, minor adjustment to LEAP and boundary wall to rear of Plots 178 / 179 revised on land west of Wrottesley Park Road, Perton
23/00816/FULHH: Proposed erection of new detached garage and new entrance to driveway at Little Rivaton, Lawnswood Drive, Lawnswood, DY7 5QW
23/00813/FUL: Use of outbuilding as residential annex at White House, Wheaton Aston Road, Longnor, ST19 5QN
22/00920/COND2: Discharge of Condition 6 (landscape and ecological management plan) at 203 Walsall Road, Great Wyrley, WS6 6NH
23/00812/LUP: Use of land for siting a mobile home for use ancillary to the main dwelling at Cherry Tree Cottage, Whittington Hall Lane, Kinver, DY7 6PW
22/00586/AMEND: Removal of chimney additional obscure side windows to serve en-suites and alterations to rear roof lights at 3 Springhill Park, Lower Penn, WV4 4TS
3/00799/LUP: New outbuilding for a domestic store to accommodate plant, machinery, fertiliser, general garden tools etc at Perton Orchard, Pattingham Road, Perton, WV6 7HD
23/00790/FUL: Erection of a replacement rural building at The Stables, The Holloway, Swindon, DY3 4NT
23/00782/FUL: Demolition of two existing bungalows and provision of single replacement dwelling at 83 Springhill Lane, Lower Penn, WV4 4TW
23/00753/FUL: Retention of tipi for social functions and compound for oil tank and space heater at The Seven Stars, Cannock Road, Bednall, ST17 0SU
23/00691/FULHH: Conversion and extension of existing garage to create a new bedroom. Proposed front porch extension at 26 Wolverhampton Road, Codsall, WV8 1PJ
20/01143/FUL: Removal of previously proposed development to rear of site (rear paddock area). Retention of existing front car parking provision with proposed cycle parking and landscaping enhancements. Permanent refreshment booth to front of site with area for food consumption and takeaway area for sale of food and drink for consumption (mostly) on the premises with 11 car parking bays dedicated to online car sales along with an ancillary proposed office and toilet block at The Bell Inn, Watling Street, Stretton, ST19 9LN
Lichfield District Council
23/01124/FUH: Two storey side extension, conversion of garage and new roof to conservatory at 5 Peregrine Close, Whittington, WS14 9WA
23/01129/FUH: Erection of dormer to rear at 33 Church Street, Whittington, WS14 9LE
23/01118/FUH: Proposed loft conversion with dormer windows at 56 Church Road, Burntwood, WS7 9EA
23/01107/FUH: Proposed single storey front extension at 43 Rugeley Road, Burntwood, WS7 9BE
23/01109/FUH: Erection of 1.2 metre hoop top metal fence at 74 Park Road, Alrewas, DE13 7AJ
23/01051/FUH: Proposed garage conversion, front extension and porch at 26 Masefield Close, Lichfield, WS14 9DD
23/01025/FUL: Erection of a detached dormer bungalow and associated works (access via Leslie Road) at rear garden of 17 Hardwick Road, Sutton Coldfield, B74 3BY
23/01031/LBC: Replacement of existing flat roof and internal alterations at 34-36 Market Street, Lichfield, WS13 6LH
22/00106/FULM: Full planning application for a residential development (109 units) with associated works and public open space, and access from Horner Avenue and Ward Close on land off Horner Avenue, Fradley