23 years behind bars for man responsible for child sex offences

The man was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court to 23 years behind bars

A 62-year-old man, who Staffordshire Police said they decided not to name to protect the identity of the survivors, inflicted a campaign of abuse for more than a decade.

The force said that in 2019, the survivors bravely came forward and told them about what had happened.

Despite initially pleading not guilty, the offender admitted all 27 counts and was jailed for 23 years, with one-year extended sentence, at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, August 31.

As part of his sentencing, he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We understand that the public have a vested interest in cases of sexual assault.

"We felt it was important to show the work we’re doing to bring prolific offenders to justice, particularly in this case.

"However, we have decided not to name the offender in order to safeguard the identity of the victims."

Detective Sergeant Katie Page, who dealt with the case, said: “If it wasn’t for the sheer bravery of the survivors in this case, we wouldn’t have been able to secure justice following the campaign of abuse they suffered.

“I’d like to thank them for coming forward and supporting this investigation so valiantly, which I hope serves as an example to anyone who might be a victim of sexual assault, no matter how recent, to get in touch with us.”

The spokesman for Staffordshire Police also said: "If you are a survivor of rape or sexual assault, we have a team of specially-trained officers who you can speak to in confidence.

"Call us on 101 or message us using Live Chat on our website.