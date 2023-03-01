Library workers on shortlist for national awards

Michelle Jackson, Libraries Development Officer was nominated and shortlisted for the reading award for the Libraries Connected awards

Three women from the service have been shortlisted in the Libraries Connected Awards, which celebrate the achievements of public libraries and the staff and volunteers that work in them.

Projects that help promote learning, health and wellbeing through reading and a scheme which provided extra support for people settling in the county from Ukraine, are amongst the activities shortlisted.

Libraries Development Officer Michelle Jackson was nominated and shortlisted for the reading award for her work around use of the universal reading offer, to support the needs of the local communities in North Staffordshire.

Through the library community, she also helps people feel more connected with each other, particularly supporting those families participating in the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

Wendy Sandbrook and Betty Johnson, who volunteer at Werrington Community Managed Library, have been nominated and shortlisted for the Health & Wellbeing Award, for their work to introduce a diverse programme of support, delivered by public, charitable and independent organisations.

Victoria Wilson, Cabinet Member responsible for libraries at Staffordshire County Council said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Michelle, Wendy and Betty have all been shortlisted for an award. One would have been amazing but three is outstanding work.

“Our libraries staff and volunteers continue to work incredibly hard and once again it’s great to see their work being recognised nationally.

"We’re also incredibly proud that the work of our volunteers at a community managed library has been recognised.

“In a rural county like Staffordshire, our libraries play a vital role as hubs in the heart of local communities.

"Access to computers and printers, digital resources, book clubs, arts groups and other vital services are all part of the modern library offer.”