Council boss in Staffordshire to step down from his role after almost eight years

By Thomas Parkes

A council boss in Staffordshire is set to step down from his role after almost eight years – but will remain in place until a replacement is found.

John Henderson

John Henderson, originally from Perth in Scotland, first joined Staffordshire County Council in May 2015 and led the organisation through Covid-19.

He oversaw a number of changes relating to Government funding an operations but maintained a "relentless focus" on doing the best for residents. It led to the council being shortlisted for the Local Government Chronicle Awards Council of the Year in 2022.

Mr Henderson, who served in the British Army before his arrival in Staffordshire, said: "It has been the greatest privilege to lead the officers and staff of Staffordshire County Council for the past eight years.

“Working for our residents to improve the quality of the services which we provide for them has been challenging and rewarding, never more so than during the Covid pandemic, when I drew inspiration from so many colleagues’ efforts.”

The council chief served mostly oversees during his time in the forces, spending over 15 years in support services leadership roles in Germany, Belgium, the US and the UK – and has commanded four times on operations in Bosnia, Iraq and twice in Afghanistan.

His last appointment was as a Major General commanding the British Forces in Germany and he was appointed Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in the 2014 New Year Honours. He is a keen linguist, almost native in German and fluent in French among being able to speak other languages, and retains a non-executive role in the army.

Councillor Alan White, the leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: “Through John’s calm and confident leadership, not least through the pandemic, the county council has remained absolutely focused on making a difference for people and businesses in Staffordshire.

“He will be a big loss to Staffordshire, but I am hugely grateful that John has agreed to remain in post until his successor arrives.”

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

