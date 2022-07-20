Comedian Mark Steel announces Lichfield gig

Mark Steel

The best selling author and Radio 4 mainstay is bringing his An Evening and A Little Bit of a Morning With Mark Steel to the Garrick Theatre on Saturday, September 3.

He said: "There is so much to yell about. There’s the modern world in which you spend so long trying to work out iTunes, that it’s easier to form a band and learn the songs.

"I’ve come to terms with the fact I’m a heap of contradictions, trying to stay young while being unable to log into any website. Trying to be respectable and mainstream (in this show there will even be a piano and a bit of singing), until I can’t help breaking into a steaming rant that would get me locked away somewhere secure if it wasn’t on a stage."