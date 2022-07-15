South Staffs NHS offering first ADHD electronic prescription service in country

The Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) is the first mental health NHS trust in the country to roll out an ADHD electronic prescribing service, with the initial pilot lasting 12 months.

Supporting hundreds of current service users in the south of the county with an established ADHD diagnosis and treatment plan, the new electronic system will manage repeat prescriptions, offering a faster and safer way for people to access the medication they need.

Michaela Kemp, Head of Quality for MPFT said: “We are really proud to be the first mental health NHS trust to have launched an electronic prescribing service of this kind. This will help to free up clinical capacity as staff can process ADHD prescriptions more efficiently.”

The system will enable staff to email the prescription directly to the patient’s chosen pharmacy as soon as it is approved.

The Trust is partnering with Clinical Prescribing Services (CPS) Limited on providing the e-prescribing service for the pilot. Reviews will be made either by telephone or online, with face-to-face appointments offered to service users if required.