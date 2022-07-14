Stafford school finally celebrates moving premises after two year wait

Sonia Lockett, Head Teacher of Bailey Street Alternative Provision Academy with Councillor Jonathan Price,

The former Stafford Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) moved from the Hollies on Newport Road to Bailey Street in the heart of Stafford.

Now called the Bailey Street Alternative Provision Academy, the school is sponsored by the Manor Hall Academy Trust.

After undergoing a £1.6 million refurbishment, the school boasts more outdoor space, a sports hall and recreation area, a science lab, a food tech room, flexible rooms, and a fitness suite.

PRUs cater for children who aren’t able to attend a mainstream school for a variety of different reasons. Pupils are often referred if they require greater care and support than their school can provide.

County Councillor Jonathan Price, Cabinet Member for Education said: "t is fantastic that we can celebrate the ‘opening’ of Bailey Street Alternative Provision, after Covid-19 meant we had to delay the official opening of the school.

“The new accommodation, plus the new Academy sponsor, has given the school a new lease of life. The previous school building was no longer fit for purpose, whereas the new location will allow students, especially those with complex behavioural needs, to thrive.

"’m really pleased to see the school now that pupils have had time to get used to their new surroundings. It is fantastic to see what a difference it is making to the students here, and how they will continue to flourish."

Head Teacher of the school, Sonia Lockett said: “At Bailey Street our pupils are welcomed, supported and cared for. It’s a place where we develop our values from the moment they join us. We believe in a balanced and broad curriculum in which students excel. We provide an environment where they can learn safely and they are all are given the best opportunity to realise their potential.

Teachers, staff and pupils deserve to teach and learn in a fit-for-purpose school and these facilities create a better environment for young people to learn and flourish.