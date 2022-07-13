Staffordshire's Space programme set to light up the lives of youngsters this summer

Commissioner Ben Adams

The Space summer programme, which is sponsored by Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue, brings together public, voluntary and private sector organisations to provide enjoyable positive activities for young people.

Each activity aims to increase their skills, improve their health and wellbeing and create opportunities whilst also aiming to reduce levels of anti-social behaviour during the school summer holidays.

In 2021, over 6,000 young people, aged between eight and 17, enjoyed over 1,400 activities funded by the Staffordshire Commissioner as part of the Space programme. There were over 17,600 attendances at events, equating to over 35,333 hours.

Space 2022 will begin on July 25 and end on August 26 and will offer a variety of activities including swimming and gym passes, multi sports and park events, trips out and arts and crafts.

Space was relaunched in 2015 and has since gone from strength to strength, with a 77 per cent reduction in youth ASB during the summer period since 2016. When the programme began in 2016, 1,395 reports of youth related ASB were recorded compared to 320 in 2021.

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime, Ben Adams said: "Space clearly makes a difference, providing memorable experiences for many while diverting some away from potential involvement in low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.

"The activities provide an opportunity for Staffordshire Police and partners to engage with young people who may be going through a difficult time to help nurture, support and develop them and this is why I have committed to Space running for a further three years."

‘Activities are now available to book online and I am looking forward to calling into some sessions to see the scheme in action. ’