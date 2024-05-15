43 new Black Country food hygiene ratings issued - more than half achieve full marks

Environmental health inspectors have again been busy assessing conditions at restaurants, pubs, shops and takeaways.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

These are the latest ratings from the region:

Five star

Amma’s Cafe at 7 Portway Road, Rowley Regis

Bella Italia also t/a Super Nonna & Mac n Shack at Unit 6 Waterfront North Leisure, Wolverhampton Street, Walsall

Bikaner Sweet Centre, at 173 Wellington Road, Wolverhampton

Clean Cuisine Co Ltd, at WV10

Courtyard Cafe at Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust, New Cross Hospital

Eastside Cafe at Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust, New Cross Hospital

Jimmy Macks at 7 Queensway, Halesowen

North Lobby Cafe at Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust, New Cross Hospital

Odeon at The Embankment, Brierley Hill

Rock Steady Eddies at 184-185 Stafford Street, Walsall