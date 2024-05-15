43 new Black Country food hygiene ratings issued - more than half achieve full marks
New food hygiene ratings have been issued for businesses selling food across the Black Country and Staffordshire - and 24 of those have achieved the top marks.
Environmental health inspectors have again been busy assessing conditions at restaurants, pubs, shops and takeaways.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
These are the latest ratings from the region:
Five star
Amma’s Cafe at 7 Portway Road, Rowley Regis
Bella Italia also t/a Super Nonna & Mac n Shack at Unit 6 Waterfront North Leisure, Wolverhampton Street, Walsall
Bikaner Sweet Centre, at 173 Wellington Road, Wolverhampton
Clean Cuisine Co Ltd, at WV10
Courtyard Cafe at Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust, New Cross Hospital
Eastside Cafe at Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust, New Cross Hospital
Jimmy Macks at 7 Queensway, Halesowen
North Lobby Cafe at Royal Wolverhampton Hospitals NHS Trust, New Cross Hospital
Odeon at The Embankment, Brierley Hill
Rock Steady Eddies at 184-185 Stafford Street, Walsall