Glorious bluebell walk pulls in crowds after four-year break

The farm attraction in Bognop Road, in Essington on the Wolverhampton-Cannock border held two special walk weekends for customers in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity.

Richard Simkin, of the family-owned enterprise, explains: "We used to open the bluebell walk to the public before the pandemic in aid of charity. We decided to re-open it this spring after a long break due to Covid.

"We opened it over two weekends last month and got a great response. We invited people to visit the bluebell wood and to make a donation to the Brain Injury Charity which is our nominated charity to support this year.

Penny Simkin in the bluebell walk at Essington Farm on the Wolverhampton-Staffordshire border.

"We'll be collecting donations throughout the year. Our customers were very generous and there will be other events where we'll be raising awareness as well as raising funds. People are always glad to walk through the bluebell woods as it's a traditional activity in the outdoors.

"In addition, our plants are the British variety as opposed to the Spanish variety which is commonly found in the UK.

"A number of customers also remarked that either them or friends had experience a brush with brain cancer. There are plans for the representatives from the charity to visit us in the near future and we have collection boxes here.

"The cold weather in April meant that the blossoms lasted a a little longer this year, but they have gone now."

Brain tumours are rare and the condition is the biggest cancer killer for under 40s. Signs may include balance issues, prolonged headaches and vision change.