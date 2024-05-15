'We could have been crushed!' Concrete slab collapses above front door of Staffordshire family home
A mum has spoken of feeling her whole house shake after the concrete canopy above the front door of her Staffordshire home collapsed.
Jerri Rae said she was "flabbergasted" when the large concrete slab fell onto the doorstep of her house in Rugeley on Sunday afternoon.
The 38-year-old had been out shopping when she returned to her council-owned property at around 3.30pm to pack away her purchases.
It was then that she heard a loud bang and felt her house shake, a feeling she described as a "mini earthquake".
Jerri said: "It sounded like the roof had collapsed. I ran upstairs to make sure everyone was safe and then we opened the door and the huge concrete porch was on the ground – we were just so shocked.