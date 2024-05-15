Jerri Rae said she was "flabbergasted" when the large concrete slab fell onto the doorstep of her house in Rugeley on Sunday afternoon.

The 38-year-old had been out shopping when she returned to her council-owned property at around 3.30pm to pack away her purchases.

Jerri and her daughter, Melody, at their home in Rugeley where they say the concrete canopy above their front door collapsed

It was then that she heard a loud bang and felt her house shake, a feeling she described as a "mini earthquake".

Jerri said: "It sounded like the roof had collapsed. I ran upstairs to make sure everyone was safe and then we opened the door and the huge concrete porch was on the ground – we were just so shocked.