Wolverhampton school where 'pupils thrive' gets top rating from Ofsted

The school - Christ Church Infant School in Wolverhampton - is also celebrating after staff were marked up as 'determined to give pupils the best start in life'.

Inspectors who visited the Tettenhall Wood school last month found that 'pupils thrive' at Christ Church, display 'exemplary' behaviour in lessons and around the school, and have 'overwhelmingly positive attitudes to learning'.

In their published report it says that staff are 'determined to give pupils the best start in life' and, as a result, pupils become 'confident and articulate learners' and take pride in their successes.

Children in the early years are said to develop strong and trusting relationships with adults and their peers and the school has established a 'highly ambitious' curriculum, which has reading at its heart, with leaders working with determination to carefully identify the important knowledge and skills that pupils will learn.

Ofsted judged the overall effectiveness of the school to be outstanding, with each inspection area – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision – also judged outstanding. The school had previously been rated good in 2023.

Celebrating their outstanding Ofsted judgment are pupils with assistant headteacher Sharon McHale, executive headteacher Sarah Blower, cabinet member for children, young people and education Councillor Jacqui Coogan and head of school Rachael Lunn

Meanwhile, inspectors said the phonics programme is delivered in a 'highly effective way' with all staff being skilled and having strong subject knowledge and ensuring pupils quickly gain the knowledge that they need to be successful readers.

The report said pupils with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) are 'incredibly well supported by well-trained staff', are fully included in the life of the school and are 'extremely successful learners'. No child is excluded and 'all are encouraged to find their individual gifts and talents'.

Leaders have also worked effectively with the neighbouring Christ Church Junior School to ensure the curriculum builds step by step from nursery through to year six, meaning pupils leave the infant school with the knowledge and skills they need to meet the demands of junior school, Ofsted noted.

The report said pupil behaviour is 'excellent', with children taught to know and follow the school rules right from nursery, and they are encouraged to develop their confidence and independence by leading worship, being playground buddies and becoming reading ambassadors.

Inspectors found the school's motto of 'Grow and learn together in the presence of God' was present in all aspects of the school, with pupils having a deep understanding of Christianity and other religions and cultures, local and global issues, and of fundamental British values.

Parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school, while governors are a 'force for improvement', demonstrating 'strong strategic oversight' and providing 'effective support and challenge to school leaders', Ofsted said.

Executive headteacher Sarah Blower said: "Thank you to everyone who contributes to our school, not only on the two days of the inspection but every single day, to offer our children the best possible education and experiences.

“It is a privilege to be the executive headteacher of the Christ Church Schools and I am proud of all the pupils and staff who make Christ Church a welcoming and special place.”

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: "Well done to everyone at Christ Church Infant School on this fantastic Ofsted report. It really is a pleasure to read about the lengths that the school staff go for each and every one of their children, to ensure they get the best possible start in life.

"I'd like to congratulate Sarah Blower, her staff, governors, parents and pupils on their achievements."

Latest figures show 91 per cent of schools in Wolverhampton are now rated either good or outstanding, above the regional and national average.

In addition, nine in 10 Wolverhampton pupils attend good or outstanding schools – the best in the West Midlands.