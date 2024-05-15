Open day at Stafford homes development

Potential buyers will be able to browse the development between 10am and 4pm and find out about shared ownership.

The development is a collection of two and three-bedroom homes available through shared ownership and built by Bovis Homes.

It is aimed at first-time buyers, couples, downsizers and families looking for extra space.

One of the homes available at the Stafford development is the Bagnall, a two-bedroom terrace home, priced at £88,000 for a 40 per cent share value.

Karen Adams, sales manager at Wolverhampton-based Bromford, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming Stafford home hunters to Partridge Walk on Saturday, who will get the chance to browse our wonderful homes in a superb location.

“All homes here in Stafford are crafted and designed with modern living at their core, with plenty of space for storage and activities for the complexities that modern life brings.

“We strongly recommend anybody seeking a property in the Stafford area to talk to our friendly sales team and talk through any queries they may have.”

Bromford is part of the national shared ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation.