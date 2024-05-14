Wolves boss Gary O'Neil makes Pedro Neto transfer statement

Despite two serious hamstring injuries, the 24-year-old has had an excellent season and is attracting interest from top clubs.

In a summer where Wolves will need to sell a big asset to reinvest in the squad, Neto may leave, but O’Neil says the player will be committed to the club if a move does not materialise.

O’Neil said: “Pedro’s really happy at the club and, if nothing happens for him in the summer and there’s no big offers or big clubs coming in for him, he’s more than committed to cracking on and showing everyone how good he is next season in a Wolves shirt.

“I understand the noise because of how good he is and the potential value he has, but there’s none of that from Pedro.

“He’s just focused on being as good as he can be.