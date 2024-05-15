Teenager, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene to reports of a stabbing incident near Weavers Wharf, Kidderminster, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday afternoon.

On arrival, emergency services discovered a 17-year-old boy who had received serious injuries in connection with the stabbing.

The boy was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Now, West Mercia Police has confirmed that officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the stabbing.

Detective inspector Warren Matthews, of West Mercia Police, said: "Understandably our community will be concerned by this incident, but I would like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident. The suspect was quickly detained by officers and remains in police custody.

"The impact of knife crime can be devastating and it’s something we take incredibly seriously. We work closely with partners including charities, schools, colleges and youth groups to educate young people on the dangers of carrying knives.

"As always, I’d urge anyone with concerns about knife crime to get in touch with us. Young people can also report concerns anonymously through Fearless, a ‘Crimestoppers’ service for 11-16 year olds."

Emergency services were called to Weavers Wharf to reports of a stabbing incident

A West Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham was also sent to the scene, landing in the nearby bus station.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster at around 5.30pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a teenage boy.

"He was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being taken via land ambulance to hospital for further treatment."