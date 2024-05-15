Man suffered head, arm and leg injuries in vicious machete attack in street

The defendants Joshua Francis, aged 23, and Myckel Betty, aged 21, are accused of chasing the pair before confronting them in Southall Road in Ashmore Park in Wednesfield, leaving them with life-changing injuries.

Prosecutor Miss Kiran Pourawal told the jury on Tuesday that a car was captured on CCTV arriving in the street, then two males alighted before approaching the alleged victims from behind.

Miss Pourawal told the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court: "This offence dates back to June 23, 2022 when Daniel Sheridan and Jake Winters were viciously attacked by two males who had machetes.

"These two males tried to hide their identity by wearing ski masks and hoods. The prosecution says that these males were Myckel Betty and Joshua Francis and they acted together to carry out this brutal attack."