Woman arrested on suspicion of wounding following Willenhall assault
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding following an assault in Willenhall.
Lauren Hill
Published
Last updated
Shakira Campbell handed herself in at a police station in the West Midlands after an appeal was put out for her whereabouts.
The 32-year-old was wanted on suspicion of wounding another woman in Willenhall on March 23, allegedly leaving her with a 'serious facial injury'.
West Midlands Police confirmed she was arrested on suspicion of wounding and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.