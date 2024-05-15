Woman arrested on suspicion of wounding following Willenhall assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shakira Campbell handed herself in at a police station in the West Midlands after an appeal was put out for her whereabouts.

The 32-year-old was wanted on suspicion of wounding another woman in Willenhall on March 23, allegedly leaving her with a 'serious facial injury'.

West Midlands Police confirmed she was arrested on suspicion of wounding and has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.