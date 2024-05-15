Inside the filthy home where woman kept 13 sick and neglected pets before their rescue

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers found eight cats and five dogs inside Stephanie Sinclaire's home on Stour Hill, Brierley Hill, surrounded by a build-up of faeces and urine. One of the dogs was in such a severe condition that he had to be put down.

There was no clean water source available and no comfortable bedding for resting. Some were found in small crates with no litter trays or heavily soiled litter trays and all had urine and faecal soiling to their coats.

The dogs were found to be suffering with a variety of health conditions including fleas, skin lesions, dental disease and eye discharge. Four of the five dogs and all eight of the cats were underweight because of a lack of food.

The animals were forced into cages surrounded by filth and waste

The vet who examined the animals said that, as a result of these failures, they would have been suffering unnecessarily for weeks due to poor body condition and the associated feelings of weakness and hunger.

Two dogs, Sykes and Ozzy, had lesions on their skin due to pressure from inappropriate housing and prolonged contact with urine and faeces causing scalding to the skin.

The vet who examined the dogs said Ozzy will have suffered unnecessarily for a number of weeks due to pain associated with severe spondylosis - a painful condition of the spine resulting from the degeneration of the intervertebral discs - affecting multiple regions of his spine.

As a result of these spinal issues he developed painful urine scald and pressure sores affecting his limbs.

In their report, the vet said: "This unnecessary suffering could have been avoided by seeking veterinary treatment, including pain relief and by providing an appropriate environment that would have prevented Ozzy from lying in his own urine and faeces."

Sadly Ozzy had to be put to sleep by vets because of the severity of his condition. The other animals, who have been in RSPCA care since their rescue, can now be found new homes after Sinclaire was also deprived of ownership when she was sentenced.

RSPCA Inspector Ben Jones said: "Our plea to all animal owners is to make sure they always receive care and treatment they need.

"Animals are completely reliant on their owners to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy."

Sinclaire, 56, was given a 26-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years.

Sinclaire, who admitted four animal welfare offences following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA, was also ordered to carry out 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days and pay £400 in costs.