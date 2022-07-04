Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Historic building to be revamped as multi-million-pound Tamworth town centre regeneration

By Matthew PanterStaffordshirePublished:

Plans have been approved to bring an historic town centre building back into use as part of the £40m project to help transform the heart of Tamworth.

The building
The building

Refurbishment of the late 18th century building at 12-13 Market Street is being seen as a key element of the regeneration of Tamworth town centre.

Once brought back into use, Nationwide Building Society is expected to relocate into these premises from its current location directly opposite.

This would allow for the demolition of the more modern existing Nationwide building to create a new wider access to the Castle Pleasure Grounds across the Castle Gatehouse.

It would also open up views of the ancient herringbone castle wall – said to be one of the finest examples of Norman herringbone masonry in the country - and adjacent Grade II listed buildings.

Numbers 12-13 Market Street were most recently used as the Peel Café and restaurant and the building has been vacant for several years, with work needed to restore the building in a way that is more in keeping with its Georgian heritage.

Refurbishment plans have been approved by members of the council’s planning committee earlier this month and work is set to commence later this year.

The application can be read in full by searching the planning portal on the Tamworth Borough Council website, using the reference number 0222/2022.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News