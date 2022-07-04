Historic building to be revamped as multi-million-pound Tamworth town centre regeneration

The building

Refurbishment of the late 18th century building at 12-13 Market Street is being seen as a key element of the regeneration of Tamworth town centre.

Once brought back into use, Nationwide Building Society is expected to relocate into these premises from its current location directly opposite.

This would allow for the demolition of the more modern existing Nationwide building to create a new wider access to the Castle Pleasure Grounds across the Castle Gatehouse.

It would also open up views of the ancient herringbone castle wall – said to be one of the finest examples of Norman herringbone masonry in the country - and adjacent Grade II listed buildings.

Numbers 12-13 Market Street were most recently used as the Peel Café and restaurant and the building has been vacant for several years, with work needed to restore the building in a way that is more in keeping with its Georgian heritage.

Refurbishment plans have been approved by members of the council’s planning committee earlier this month and work is set to commence later this year.