Staffordshire County Council launches drive to cut down low-level abuse

Sandwell Council is clamping down on low-level abuse

A further 1,200 people who work in safeguarding have attended awareness raising training and conferences, all designed to help identify and evidence the presence of neglect in families, and get them the help they need.

More than 41 per cent of children in the care of Staffordshire County Council are known because of neglect, with the majority of these within the 10-15 age range. The NSPCC estimates that around one in 10 children in the UK have experienced neglect.

The training of agencies like schools, health, police and the voluntary service means the signs of neglect can be identified early on, providing help and support to children within their families and communities more effectively.

Councillor Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "When working with families, it can often be difficult to spot the signs of low-level neglect. This is why awareness-rising amongst our safeguarding practitioners is essential, so they are able to see when low-level neglect is happening, and take steps to help and support families before they reach a crisis point.

"The safety of children in the county is our paramount concern, so we need to do everything we can to train our officers and other partners to spot the signs of neglect and support children within their families and communities."