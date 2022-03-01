Murder of 'loving and caring' woman in Staffordshire may be linked to burglaries

Family photograph of Valerie Freer

Valerie Freer, 68, was found dead in Lichfield Road in Whittington, near Lichfield, last Thursday.

Her death is being treated as murder.

Officers are now investigating the possibility that the murder was linked to a number of other suspicious incidents in the area since February 9 - including two aggravated burglaries.

A red Peugeot 208 is believed to have been in the area and is suspected to be involved in the other incidents.

The vehicle was hired in the London area on February 9 and is believed to have been driven by a white man, of slim-build, with thick dark hair and a foreign accent.

Two suspects were arrested in Berkshire last week and one of them, aged 26, remains under arrest on suspicion of murder.

However detectives from Staffordshire have not yet been able to interview him nearly one week on.

Meanwhile Ms Freer's family have paid tribute in a statement which said: "Words cannot even begin to describe how truly devastated we are to have lost our wonderful Val.

"Her illuminating smile and infectious laughter would light up any room.

"An incredibly beautiful lady both inside and out, she was always so loving and caring to all those around her.

"Val is loved infinitely by family and friends around the world.

"She will be hugely missed, remaining forever in our hearts."

A second murder suspect, aged 72, has been released and will face no further action.

Ms Freer was found after police and the ambulance service were called to an address on Lichfield Road at around 10.42am.

Detectives are appealing to speak to anyone who was in the area for the two weeks before Ms Freer was found.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of the Major Investigation Department at Staffordshire Police, said: “We know that this incident will have deeply shocked the community and that is why work is continuing at pace to understand the timeline of events and the circumstances prior to Mrs Freer’s death.

“We need to understand the movements of the red Peugeot 208 which we believe had been in the area between 9 and 24 February.

“Anyone who saw anything out of the ordinary in the area, or a vehicle or person/s they didn’t recognise in the village between those dates is asked to contact us as soon as possible.

"Local officers remain in the area carrying out patrols and conducting door-to-door inquiries to reassure the community.