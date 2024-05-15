Watch: School leader excited for future of school as it celebrates the past

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Colton Hills Community School in Goldthorn Park in Wolverhampton is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary since a merger between Graiseley and Penn secondary modern schools in 1974 which laid the foundations for the current school.

The school has been lauded as a diverse centre of learning, with formers students including Commonwealth Games boxing Gold medallist Delicious Orie, as well as people involved in scientific research and as the Queen's chaplain.

Acting deputy headteacher Duncan Gittins has been part of the school since 2006, starting as a history teacher and working his way up the leadership structure of the school.

He said the 50th anniversary was a significant time for the school and said it was a place where people could learn and expand themselves, such as the school's residential home Gelliwig in North Wales.

He said: "It's incredibly significant as the school is one which serves the community and has done so for 50 years and it is what the title is, a community school.

"We welcome students from all different backgrounds and it's great to see how students from Colton Hills have been successful and gone on to do all kinds of jobs in the community we serve.

"We try to offer students as broad a curriculum as possible, with plenty of extra curricular opportunities and chances to go on visits such as our house in Porthmadog in Wales, which all students get to visit.

"It's about trying to give students as many opportunities to see things that they normally wouldn't see and just have a great learning environment in the building as well."

Mr Gittins said the school had evolved over the years, saying that when he first started there, he was using a blackboard, whereas the school had now demonstrated itself as a high performance and accredited learning centre.

With all that in mind, the school has begun making arrangements for the 50th anniversary celebrations at the school on July 18, something Mr Gittins said he was looking forward to the event and seeing old colleagues.

Colton Hills Community School is set to celebrate 50 years as a school in July

He said: "I'm looking forward to seeing colleagues I haven't seen for a very long time as I can still remember my first day at the school, walking into the staff room and being told not to sit there or over there because it belonged to a certain member of staff.

"They've all long since left and so I'm excited to see them and see how they're getting on and catch on the memories.

"Some of mine include organising trips as a history teacher to the Black Country Museum, RAF Cosford and Wroxeter Roman city and seeing the reactions of students faces when we arrive at those places."

The future is bright for Colton Hills, with new improvement works being done on the school's astroturf sports area to lay down a new 4G pitch, as well as investment in new technology, more computer rooms and more science labs, plus professional and development opportunities for students and staff.

The 50th anniversary will also be a celebration of the diversity of the school, with Mr Gittins saying that 14 different languages were spoken across the school and regular celebrations were held to celebrate those cultures and backgrounds.

He said that all of this made the school special for him and a place where people wanted to get better and was caring and supportive and said the 50th anniversary event would be a great way to celebrate that.

He said: "The school is a place that is hungry to get better and somewhere where there are opportunities for staff and students and is excited about the next 50 years.

"For the event, we've invited staff and students from the last 50 years to come and watch performances including dance and musical performances.

"There will also be an opportunity where people can share their own stories and a banquet in the sports hall, so it's going to be a good night."

Tickets to the 50th anniversary event on July 18 cost £22.38 each and can be bought at eventbrite.co.uk/e/colton-hills-community-school-50th-anniversary-alumni-dinner-party-tickets-851498373557