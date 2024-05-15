Wolves launch bid to scrap VAR

The Molineux outfit have been on the wrong side of a number of contentious decisions this season and they have submitted a resolution to the Premier League calling for VAR to be scrapped this summer.

That action will trigger a vote when representatives of the 20 Premier League clubs gather for their annual meeting in Harrogate at the start of next month.

A statement from the club read: "Wolves have formally submitted a resolution to the Premier League to trigger a vote at the league's AGM in June, on the removal of VAR from the start of the 2024/25 season.

"The introduction of VAR in 2019/20 was a decision made in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart.

"However, it has led to numerous unintended negative consequences that are damaging the relationship between fans and football, and undermining the value of the Premier League brand.

"The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and the utmost respect for the Premier League, PGMOL and our fellow competitors.

"There is no blame to be placed – we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football – and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

"However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.

"Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards."

A Premier League spokesperson said: "The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month."

VAR was introduced into the top flight in 2019 with the intention to help improve decision making, but it has generated controversy on almost a weekly basis.

Wolves have seen several VAR decisions go against them most notably at games away to Manchester United, Sheffield United and Luton, and in Molineux meetings with Newcastle and most recently West Ham, where a late goal from Max Kilman, that would have earned the hosts a draw, was controversially ruled out.