Wolves in talks to sign Southampton striker Che Adams
The 27-year-old Scotland striker has long been linked with a switch to Molineux and has been a key performer for Saints since arriving from Birmingham five years ago.
His contract at St Mary's Stadium runs out this summer and Wolves could sign him on a free transfer.
Adams has scored 49 times for Southampton in 126 appearances, following a spell at St Andrew's where he scored 38 goals in 93 games for Blues.