Wolves in talks to sign Southampton striker Che Adams

Wolves in talks with Che Adams over a summer move from Southampton.

Southampton's Che Adams

The 27-year-old Scotland striker has long been linked with a switch to Molineux and has been a key performer for Saints since arriving from Birmingham five years ago.

His contract at St Mary's Stadium runs out this summer and Wolves could sign him on a free transfer.

Adams has scored 49 times for Southampton in 126 appearances, following a spell at St Andrew's where he scored 38 goals in 93 games for Blues.

