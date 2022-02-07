Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Romantic diners iN Staffordshire given reminder

By Paul JenkinsStaffordshirePublished:

Staffordshire County Council's Trading Standards service is reminding people to be aware of the importance of clear food allergen labelling ahead of Valentines day.

Valentines day warning
Valentines day warning

With many people expected to mark the day, next Monday, with meals out, the service is working with food businesses in the county to ensure they understand the rules and their responsibilities. Anyone eating in a restaurant, bar or takeaway has the right to receive allergen information, either in written format or verbally. it should include the name of the food and a full list of ingredients, with any of the 14 major allergens emphasised in the list.

The reminder follows new rules introduced last year, also known as Natasha’s Law, which now requires businesses to label all food known as pre-packed for direct sale.

Officers are also keen to remind those with food allergies or intolerances to check that food ordered does not contain an ingredient which would harm them.

Victoria Wilson from Trading Standards said: “This is a busy time of year for restaurants and food businesses, which is why we’re working closely with them to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities.

“There have been important changes to the rules around allergies and proper labelling of food items over the last few years.

“Unfortunately we have seen cases in Staffordshire where customers have been hospitalised, having had an allergic reaction after eating food products, so we’re keen to prevent this and protect consumers wherever possible.”

Trading Standards officers conduct inspections of food premises throughout the year to provide advice and support.

People should report any cases where food is not correctly labelled to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 11 33 .

More information is also availbale by visiting: www.allergyuk.org

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News