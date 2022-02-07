Romantic diners iN Staffordshire given reminder

Valentines day warning

With many people expected to mark the day, next Monday, with meals out, the service is working with food businesses in the county to ensure they understand the rules and their responsibilities. Anyone eating in a restaurant, bar or takeaway has the right to receive allergen information, either in written format or verbally. it should include the name of the food and a full list of ingredients, with any of the 14 major allergens emphasised in the list.

The reminder follows new rules introduced last year, also known as Natasha’s Law, which now requires businesses to label all food known as pre-packed for direct sale.

Officers are also keen to remind those with food allergies or intolerances to check that food ordered does not contain an ingredient which would harm them.

Victoria Wilson from Trading Standards said: “This is a busy time of year for restaurants and food businesses, which is why we’re working closely with them to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities.

“There have been important changes to the rules around allergies and proper labelling of food items over the last few years.

“Unfortunately we have seen cases in Staffordshire where customers have been hospitalised, having had an allergic reaction after eating food products, so we’re keen to prevent this and protect consumers wherever possible.”

Trading Standards officers conduct inspections of food premises throughout the year to provide advice and support.

People should report any cases where food is not correctly labelled to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 11 33 .