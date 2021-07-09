Bullying and harassment concerns prompts fire service inspection to be brought forward

BRV shoot for My Story.

New Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams and Chief Fire Officer Becci Bryant have requested an inspection is carried out before the next one is due in mid-2022 following a concerns raised "about the way the service conducts some of its people-related practices".

Mr Adams said an inspection would allow "particular attention" to be paid to matters such as disciplinary, bullying and harassment, grievance issues as well as diversity and inclusion.

He said he "felt it would be helpful" for Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to review the matters "without delay".

The inspection will take place in August but the findings are not expected to be reported until next year.

New Commissioner Ben Adams (front).

Mr Adams succeeded former Commissioner Matthew Ellis at May's elections.

The Commissioner's office said in a statement: "The aim is to ensure the service is promoting a positive and supportive culture to all and is fully poised to meet today’s challenges and those of any future service reform.

"It is recognised many of these matters affect services nationally, not just Staffordshire. This work will identify the scale, scope and seriousness of issues, recommending any improvements the service should take.