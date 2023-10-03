The man is believed to have been assaulted on Wigmore Lane towards Newton Road in West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street Map

The appeal has been launched by West Midlands Police after a man was assaulted on Wigmore Lane in West Bromwich.

The incident took place on Saturday, September 30 near to Newton Road and involved a group of men, with a black VW Gold estate car seen leaving the scene.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information, including the victim, who it is understood has not come forward, to contact them by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Did you witness an assault in West Bromwich on Saturday, September 30?

"The incident happened just before 11.30am on Wigmore Lane towards Newton Road.

"We believe a man suffered injuries after being assaulted by a group of men.

"It is understood a black VW Golf estate car was seen leaving the scene.

"The victim has not yet come forward.