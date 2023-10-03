Appeal for info on group of men after victim injured in suspected assault in West Bromwich

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

A police appeal has been launched to help find men believed to have been involved in an assault on a man.

The man is believed to have been assaulted on Wigmore Lane towards Newton Road in West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street Map
The man is believed to have been assaulted on Wigmore Lane towards Newton Road in West Bromwich. Photo: Google Street Map

The appeal has been launched by West Midlands Police after a man was assaulted on Wigmore Lane in West Bromwich.

The incident took place on Saturday, September 30 near to Newton Road and involved a group of men, with a black VW Gold estate car seen leaving the scene.

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information, including the victim, who it is understood has not come forward, to contact them by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Did you witness an assault in West Bromwich on Saturday, September 30?

"The incident happened just before 11.30am on Wigmore Lane towards Newton Road.

"We believe a man suffered injuries after being assaulted by a group of men.

"It is understood a black VW Golf estate car was seen leaving the scene.

"The victim has not yet come forward.

"Anybody with any information is asked to contact us via LiveChat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/855152/23."

West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News