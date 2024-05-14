West Bromwich man arrested after woman was grabbed while out walking in Wombourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 35-year-old man from West Bromwich was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap after the incident in Wombourne at about 11pm on Friday, May 3.

Staffordshire Police was called to reports of a woman being followed along Station Road, then grabbed on Bull Meadow Lane, but resisting and seeing the man walk off.

The man has been taken into custody for questioning, with Staffordshire Police also putting out an appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "A man has been arrested following an assault in Wombourne on Friday, May 3.

"We were called just after 11pm after a woman was followed along Station Road and then grabbed when she reached Bull Meadow Lane.

"She resisted and the man then walked off.

"A 35-year-old man, from West Bromwich, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

"He will be questioned in custody.

"We are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time or those who have doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

"If you have any information that could help with our enquiries, please call us on 101 quoting incident 887 of Friday May 3.

"You can also message us using Live Chat on our website."