Action against street racing 'continues' following West Bromwich arrest

West Midlands Police has said officers are "continuing to halt street racing" after acting on information and arresting a man on suspicion of breaching the Black Country car cruising injunction.

Members of the West Bromwich neighbourhood team were monitoring Kenrick Way on Saturday night following reports showing concerns over gatherings.

They have since detained a 36-year-old man on suspicion of breaching the civil injunction, which covers the whole of the Black Country. He was due to appear at Birmingham County Court today.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We know, and understand, the concerns about street racing in our communities and this is why we're taking action. We have traffic officers acting on intelligence and carrying out regular operations as part of Operation Hercules.

"But our local teams are also increasingly involved in preventing street racing and putting the lives of other road users at risk. By using their local knowledge it means we can target even more illegal activities and keep our communities safe.

"This is part of the regular activity we're carrying out and we'll be looking to make more arrests over the coming weeks, and months, as dangerous and reckless driving, won't be tolerated in Sandwell."

As well as the Black Country, injunctions are also in place in Birmingham, where conditions mean those arrested for being involved in street racing go directly to court.

Penalties can range from jail time, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.