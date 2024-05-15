Express & Star
Two men arrested after police chase stolen car containing weapon and drugs in West Bromwich

Two men have been arrested after police pursued a stolen car whose occupants then tried to escape on foot.

West Midlands Police said officers spotted a stolen Mercedes on Tuesday and learned that it had been taken from Coventry a month prior.

Officers recognised the stolen vehicle after it had failed to stop on Orchard Road, Yew Tree, West Bromwich, at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

After a pursuit, the car's occupants left the vehicle and tried to flee. Two men were arrested shortly after.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We have arrested two men after a stolen vehicle was spotted by officers in Sandwell.

"Last night, just before 5.15pm, officers spotted a Mercedes which failed to stop on Orchard Road, Yew Tree. Following a pursuit, the occupants fled the vehicle and two people were arrested."

The spokesperson added: "Checks revealed the vehicle was stolen in Coventry last month.

"During searches of the vehicle and occupants, a knuckle duster and a quantity of cannabis was discovered."

A bullet was also discovered at an associated address and will undergo forensic tests.

A man, aged 22, from Sandwell, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of drugs, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Another man, aged 19, also from Sandwell, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

They both remain in police custody for questioning.

