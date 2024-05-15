Two men arrested after police chase stolen car containing weapon and drugs in West Bromwich

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said officers spotted a stolen Mercedes on Tuesday and learned that it had been taken from Coventry a month prior.

Officers recognised the stolen vehicle after it had failed to stop on Orchard Road, Yew Tree, West Bromwich, at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

After a pursuit, the car's occupants left the vehicle and tried to flee. Two men were arrested shortly after.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We have arrested two men after a stolen vehicle was spotted by officers in Sandwell.

"Last night, just before 5.15pm, officers spotted a Mercedes which failed to stop on Orchard Road, Yew Tree. Following a pursuit, the occupants fled the vehicle and two people were arrested."

The spokesperson added: "Checks revealed the vehicle was stolen in Coventry last month.

"During searches of the vehicle and occupants, a knuckle duster and a quantity of cannabis was discovered."

A bullet was also discovered at an associated address and will undergo forensic tests.

A man, aged 22, from Sandwell, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession of drugs, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Another man, aged 19, also from Sandwell, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

They both remain in police custody for questioning.