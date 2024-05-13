Road closures for utility repairs in Sandwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

These include Field Road, in Tipton, from the junction of Upper Church Lane from today for four days for gas works by contractor Capital Group on behalf of Cadent Gas Ltd.

Green Lane, in Great Barr, from the junction of Danford Way to house numbers 22-24 between 9.30am-3.30pm tomorrow for cable work on telegraph poles by Openreach engineers.

High Street, in West Bromwich, will be closed overnight one-way between the junctions of Thynne Street and Trinity Street North for manhole cover repairs from tomorrow to Wednesday between 7pm-6am.

A signed diversion route will be in operation via Birmingham Road, The Expressway north-west bound, Cronehills Linkway, Congregation Way, Reform Street, Walsall Street and Bull Street.

Access to properties will be maintained. Any queries relating to the temporary restrictions should be made by phoning 01384 815453.