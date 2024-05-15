Man given £3k court bill for racing another driver down busy Black Country road at speeds of around 80mph

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Oliver Clarke was also caught driving in convoy and undertaking another vehicle while racing along Kenrick Way, West Bromwich at high speeds for around half a minute on the 40mph road.

The incident happened on March 24 this year.

The 27-year-old, of Addison Terrace, Wednesbury, was arrested and brought before Birmingham High Court on May 7 where he admitted the incident.

The judge made a 28-day custodial order, suspended for 12 months, and Clarke was ordered to pay costs in the sum of £3,175.30 payable at £100 per month.

Sandwell Council leader Councillor Kerrie Carmichael said: "People in West Bromwich have been really concerned about street racing on Kenrick Way so I am pleased to see further action being taken to tackle this very dangerous and anti-social behaviour.

"This is the fourth successful court case within the past year where street racers have been brought to justice for breaching the injunction order in Kenrick Way.

"We will continue to work together with the police and other partner organisations to keep people safe and tackle anti-social behaviour."

In February the High Court granted a full and final injunction banning street racing, also known as car cruising, in the Black Country.

It forbids anyone who is a driver, rider or passenger in or on a motor vehicle to participate between the hours of 3pm and 7am in a gathering of two or more persons within the Black Country area at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It also covers organisers and spectators, prohibiting people from promoting, organising or publicising gatherings, or from participating in a gathering as a spectator with the intention or expectation that some of those present will engage in street racing.

The injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Sandwell, Dudley, Walsall and Wolverhampton and has a Power of Arrest attached to it which gives the police the power to arrest anyone who breaches it. Breach of an injunction is a contempt to court and if proved the court has the power to impose a sentence of imprisonment, a fine, or an order seizing a person’s assets.

The Black Country boroughs have been making use of High Court bans on car cruising in the last two decades.

Several major roads in the region, including the Black Country Route and Birmingham New Road, and in the Cannock area in neighbouring Staffordshire have been subject to injunctions in recent years.