Drivers warned of delays following M5 multiple vehicle crash

Drivers have been warned to expect delays following a multi-vehicle collision on the M5.

Both lanes have been closed on the M5 northbound between Junction 1 for West Bromwich and the M6 link roads following a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers have been warned of building delays while the traffic officers work to move the damaged vehicles to the hard shoulder.

National Highways wrote on Twitter: "Lane 2 of 2 is closed on the M5 northbound between J1 and the M6 link roads following a multi-vehicle collision.

"Traffic officers are on scene and working to clear the vehicles to the hard shoulder. Please approach with care as delays are building."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.

