Drivers warned of delays following M5 multiple vehicle crash

Both lanes have been closed on the M5 northbound between Junction 1 for West Bromwich and the M6 link roads following a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Drivers have been warned of building delays while the traffic officers work to move the damaged vehicles to the hard shoulder.

National Highways wrote on Twitter: "Lane 2 of 2 is closed on the M5 northbound between J1 and the M6 link roads following a multi-vehicle collision.

"Traffic officers are on scene and working to clear the vehicles to the hard shoulder. Please approach with care as delays are building."

