Express & Star
Close

'Britain's lowest rated' Wetherspoons revealed in region – new research

A Wetherspoons located near a popular airport has been ranked as the UK's lowest rated in new figures.

Plus
By Daniel Walton
Published
Last updated
A Birmingham based Wetherspoons pub has been ranked as the worst in the UK

The Atrium, at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, has been dubbed as one of the UK's 'lowest rated' Wetherspoons in statistics based on Google reviews.

Research conducted by Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website, comparing Google feedback from 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK.

In the list, Birmingham's The Atrium was listed as having received only 20.19 per cent of their reviews as 'excellent' making it the lowest-ranked Wetherspoons in the UK, receiving the fewest five-star reviews.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular