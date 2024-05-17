'Britain's lowest rated' Wetherspoons revealed in region – new research

The Atrium, at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, has been dubbed as one of the UK's 'lowest rated' Wetherspoons in statistics based on Google reviews.

Research conducted by Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website, comparing Google feedback from 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK.

In the list, Birmingham's The Atrium was listed as having received only 20.19 per cent of their reviews as 'excellent' making it the lowest-ranked Wetherspoons in the UK, receiving the fewest five-star reviews.