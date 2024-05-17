Liverpool v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

But who will Gary O'Neil not have available to select for Sunday's game?

Jose Sa - 90% chance

The goalkeeper was named in the starting XI to face Crystal Palace last weekend, but pulled out of the squad with illness before kick-off, meaning Dan Bentley had to step up.

But it is likely he will be back in the team having recovered from illness.

"We had some illness earlier in the week but they're all back, so we're in a much better place," O'Neil said.

Pedro Neto - 75% chance

It was hoped Neto would play again this season after his second serious hamstring injury of the campaign, but he is yet to feature.

Last week, O'Neil said he hoped Neto would be fit enough for the bench against Liverpool.

Now, he has confirmed the winger will be in the squad on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if he plays any minutes.

"Pedro Neto will be in the squad, he's trained well and felt good this week," O'Neil said.

"He'll be travelling with us."

Pablo Sarabia - 25% chance

Sarabia is now a doubt for Sunday's game after picking up a knock.

"There's a slight doubt over Pablo Sarabia," O'Neil said.

"There's a minor injury that might rule him out."

Craig Dawson - 0% chance

The defender is out for the rest of the season after having surgery on a groin problem and will not be in the squad on Sunday.