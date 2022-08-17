Digital Den set to offer digital access across generations

Deputy lord Lieutenant Sakhawat Hussain, Shaun Bailey MP, Wendy Brookfield and Fajli Bibi watch the screen at the launch

The Digital Den launched yesterday on Tuesday in West Bromwich at the Wood Lane Community Centre.

Led by Greets Green Community Enterprises (GGCE), the Digital Den supports people getting online, accessing employment opportunities and improving their readiness for employment.

The project invests in infrastructure to establish affordable digital services for West Bromwich communities, creating pathways with training provider EPIC to ensure opportunities are always accessible for education, training and employment.

It will do this through accredited online training courses, careers guidance, and online educational resources for children.

It's the first of three West Bromwich Towns Fund Projects worth £3,962,600 in total that were approved in February by the Government.

The funding for the Digital Den project is £154,000 consisting of £42,600 from the Towns Fund and £112,000 match funding from GGCE.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Growth, said: “The launch of the Digital Den demonstrates how we are working with our partners and the voluntary sector to improve and develop digital skills in the community.

“The aim of the Digital Den is to minimise digital exclusion, maximise employment and training opportunities and, in doing so, reduce financial exclusion for the benefit of our communities.

“Through initiatives like the Digital Den, our young people and workforce will be skilled and talented, geared up to respond to changing business needs and to win rewarding jobs in a growing economy.”

Wendy Brookfield, chief executive officer for Greets Green Community Enterprises, said: “This new local resource will be a vital link for many residents going forwards.

“The challenges faced by people who are becoming more digitally excluded affects all generations. Having a resource that can be flexible to provide structured training, local access and sessions to reduce community isolation are what this project has been all about.

“It is fantastic to be in the position where we can start making that real difference.”